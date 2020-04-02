JANESVILLE
Janesville police arrested three people early Wednesday after an armed-subject report revealed drugs at a local residence, police reported.
Officers responded to a report of an armed person at 12:32 a.m. Wednesday at 300 E. Racine St. A nearby resident said a man had pointed a gun during a verbal exchange, according to a police department news release.
The man was later found unarmed and running from the residence before officers arrested him, according to the release.
Police ordered occupants out of the residence and entered to confirm no one was inside or injured. Once inside, they saw narcotics in plain view, according to the release.
After obtaining a search warrant, police found 8.1 pounds of marijuana, 1.5 grams of cocaine worth more than $7,000 and two handguns, one of which was reported stolen by the Beloit Police Department, according to the release.
Officers arrested three people:
- Jonathan Jimenez, 24, of 1515 W. Memorial Drive, was arrested on charges of probation violation, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm by a felon, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon while intoxicated, receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Serena McClatchey, 22, of 300 E. Racine St., was arrested on charges of maintaining premises for drug trafficking and neglecting a child.
- Malik Walker, 23, of 1422 N. Randall Ave., was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Police continue to investigate.