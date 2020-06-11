JANESVILLE
Janesville police on Thursday arrested two teenage suspects police say were involved in the shooting of a man near Lincoln Elementary School last weekend, according to a news release late Thursday.
Police arrested Kenan L. Clemons, 17, of Janesville, whom police accused of shooting Trenton Strommen, 36, also of Janesville, on Saturday, June 6, after a bike theft.
Thursday’s news release spelled Clemons’ first name as Keenan, but earlier police statements spelled it Kenan. It was not immediately clear Thursday which was correct.
Clemons was arrested on charges of attempted second-degree intentional homicide, operating a vehicle without owner consent while armed, burglary, theft, criminal damage to property and trespassing, the release states.
On Thursday, police responded to a report of the two boys being in the Fourth Ward neighborhood, according to the release.
Police responded and they, along with police dog Fred, searched the area before going to a garage at 220 S. Academy St., the release states. The boys had broken out a window in the garage to hide from police.
The boys surrendered to police.
In the initial incident from Saturday, police said a confrontation began when two boys stole a bike from outside Strommen’s house, which led Strommen to follow them in his car to the 1900 block of Conde Street.
That’s where police believe Clemons shot Strommen multiple times before the two boys took Strommen’s car and fled.
Police reported finding the car in Afton soon after the shooting.
The other teen, a 16-year-old boy, was arrested on charges of party to operating a motor vehicle without owner consent while armed, criminal damage to property and trespassing.
After suffering life-threatening injuries, Strommen appeared to be in stable condition, according to previous information from police and a GoFundMe to help pay medical expenses.
Clemons’ arrest was first reported by WCLO radio news.