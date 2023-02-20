JANESVILLE – Janesville police say a Crimestoppers tip from Pennsylvania alerted them to a Milton Avenue hotel Sunday night, where officers went on to engage in a 3-hour standoff with a fugitive from that state.
The Janesville Police Department’s SWAT team responded about 10:30 p.m. Sunday to Motel 6, 3907 Milton Avenue, where Darelle Coffey, 32, had been seen coming and going from a room.
Coffey has a violent criminal history in Pennsylvania with arrests there for attempted homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering safety, burglary, stalking and illegally possessing a firearm. He had been on probation in Pennsylvania and a felony warrant had been issued for his arrest after he left that state.
Sgt. Ben Thompson of the Janesville Police Department told The Gazette it’s not clear how or why Coffey came to be in Janesville. Thompson said the tip from Pennsylvania Crimestoppers, forwarded to Janesville, identified the suspect and where he was staying. The police department’s SWAT team began surveillance on the hotel to confirm Coffey's identity and then executed a search warrant and began a crisis negotiation with him via telephone.
Several rooms at the hotel were evacuated before officers attempted contact with Coffey. Thompson said he did not know the exact number of rooms or where the evacuated people were taking during the situation. Coffey surrendered without incident or injury just after 1 a.m. Monday.
Thompson said the evacuated hotel guests were able to return to their rooms and the hotel was able to continue operating as normal.
Thompson said Coffey is being held at the Rock County Jail. He is expected to be charged in Rock County court with a fugitive complaint and then taken back to Pennsylvania to be charged for violating his probation by leaving that state.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.