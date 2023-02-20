01STOCK_JANESVILLE_POLICE02
JANESVILLE – Janesville police say a Crimestoppers tip from Pennsylvania alerted them to a Milton Avenue hotel Sunday night, where officers went on to engage in a 3-hour standoff with a fugitive from that state.

The Janesville Police Department’s SWAT team responded about 10:30 p.m. Sunday to Motel 6, 3907 Milton Avenue, where Darelle Coffey, 32, had been seen coming and going from a room.

