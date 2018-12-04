NEW ADDICTION HELPLINE, WEBSITE

After nearly 1,000 people in the state died of opioid overdoses in 2017, Wisconsin has added a new phone line and website that connect people to treatment services and recovery resources near them.

The Addiction Recovery Helpline can be accessed by calling 211 or dialing 833-944-4673, according to a news release from United Way of Wisconsin.

The helpline is free, confidential and available 24/7. It is supported by the state Department of Health Services, the release states.

The website, addictionhelpwi.org, offers other ways to reach the helpline, such as through text and chat.

The seven contact centers are based throughout the state—in Green Bay, La Crosse, Madison, Menasha, Milwaukee, Wausau, and Wisconsin Rapids, according to the release.

“By leveraging United Way’s local connections to service providers and the existing 2-1-1 service, the Helpline connects residents with local resources using a database of both public and private programs,” the release states.

There were 916 opioid overdose deaths in Wisconsin in 2017, according to the release. The new service is responding to the “alarming” number of deaths in recent years.

United Way of Wisconsin Executive Director Charlene Mouille said in the release the service is not just for those who are personally struggling with substance use—it can be for a friend of loved one, too.

“These resources are local, so we’re able to connect people with services right in their communities to help them get on the road to recovery,” Mouille said.