JANESVILLE

Janesville police have arrested five people in a drug sting at an East Racine Street home that police say is associated with gang activity.

According to a release, Janesville police on Friday afternoon arrested Trysten Al Reyes, 18, Deon J. Noyce, 23, Taylar M. Johnson, 20, Krystal G. Parker, 41, and Virginia M. Stewart, 40, on a host of drug charges during a warrant search at 300 E. Racine St., including possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

The arrest came following a drug trafficking investigation and an earlier arrest of Reyes on March 29, police said. Several people associated with the Racine Street house are gang members with “violent criminal histories, or associate with gang members, police said.

No one was hurt in the sting, which was conducted by the Janesville police SWAT team, according to the release.

Reyes, Noyce, and Johnson is suspected of one count each of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and Johnson and Noyce also were cited with possession of marijuana.

Parker was arrested on a charge of maintaining a drug house, and Stewart was cited for possessing drug paraphernalia, police said.