JANESVILLE
Janesville police say they made three arrests on gun and drug charges after a search warrant using local SWAT teams Wednesday, according to a police news release.
Police at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday executed their search warrant at 411 S. Academy St., the release states. The home’s residents “cooperatively exited,” and police reported finding three handguns, ammunition, and about 170 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Police arrested Alfonso Randall, 38, of Janesville, on charges of possessing a firearm with a previous felony conviction, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer.
They also arrested Orion Mitchell, 21, of Janesville, on charges of maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, as well as Takisha J. Clemons, 40, of Janesville, on charges of maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and two counts of child neglect, according to the release.
No one was injured in the incident, according to police. The SWAT teams from Janesville and Beloit were involved in the response.