JANESVILLE
Incidents of police misconduct that gain national attention might only last a few minutes or perhaps even a few seconds, but broader, cultural problems often feed into why those incidents take place.
Janesville police officials, members of the African American Liaison Advisory Committee that counsels the department and some from the public appeared to agree Tuesday that a strong culture is essential in having a police department that treats its community justly and fairly.
Police Chief Dave Moore shared with the committee some of the department’s training and policy changes that came after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May. But he stressed that it all still comes down to culture.
“I can write all the policy in the world, and if you don’t affect culture, it’s not going to have much change,” Moore said.
“They can have all kinds of training, but if it doesn’t affect the culture, the belief system, the vision, the values of the organization, it really isn’t going to have the effect that we want to see in our community,” he added, saying he wants his department's culture to be one of respect, caring and fairness.
But some speakers during Tuesday’s committee meeting pushed the chief and his department to go further in making sure his department has a culture worthy of the community’s trust.
Lonnie Brigham, of Janesville, said it might not be enough to only review instances that result in citizen complaints or uses of force. There should be a review of other, more typical police encounters, he said.
“How do you know that this is actually working?” Brigham asked. “How do you know that your officers are … using this training in everyday contact with people on the streets?”
Brigham illustrated his point with a phrase he has used before when talking about efforts to solve racial disparities in policing: “You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make him drink.”
Fran Peyer, who also spoke during the meeting, emphasized that just because a complaint isn’t filed doesn’t mean there aren’t bad incidents taking place. Some community members might be afraid to file a formal complaint, such as can happen with rape survivors.
Sgt. Jennifer Wehmas said they break down videos of incidents to see what was done well and what could have been done better.
Moore started a presentation by saying Floyd’s death “changed our nation.” After he had been asked, he said he wanted to share with the committee what the department had in place before Floyd’s death and what changed after.
For what existed already, Moore spoke about the department’s implicit bias and procedural justice training. He said they at one point had 100% completion of those trainings among the staff, but they recently had some new hires that still need the training.
He also said the department has a duty to intervene listed in its policy, which calls for officers who see excessive force to report it to a supervisor.
Some of the changes that Moore said have come in the last several months include:
- While officers have been trained to not perform choke holds for years, the policy now more explicitly says officers should not strike or hold the neck except when deadly force is justified.
- Making sure all officers have their cameras on during search warrants, which now also require a supervisor's review in advance. Such warrants already require a judge to approve them.
- An initiative in the works from Lt. Mike Blaser to create a formal process for Janesville’s department to review national incidents and see if any local policy or training changes are warranted.
Moore said he got a call from Gov. Tony Evers, who “appreciated all that we’re doing.”
Brigham, who said he comes from a law enforcement family and has been in Janesville for more than two decades, also questioned Moore on why the department is lacking in Black police officers.
“There is still no representation of anybody that closely looks like me,” he said. “It still bothers me because the community is still not reflected in the department.”
Moore said they have an African American candidate who is going through the hiring process.
The committee is next scheduled to meet in January.
“Certainly, a lot to consider here,” Moore said in closing Tuesday’s meeting. “It strikes me as that we have a long way to go.”