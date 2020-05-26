JANESVILLE
The trial in a Janesville murder case was delayed Tuesday because of COVID-19 concerns, and attorneys raised concerns that court disease precautions might cause legal problems.
The trial of Julian D. Collazo, 23, was to start July 20, but at a hearing Tuesday, Judge Barbara McCrory was persuaded to postpone it until the week of Sept. 14.
Collazo is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Christine Scaccia-Lubeck, 43, who was found brutally stabbed at her Janesville home on Dec. 9, 2017.
Collazo was tried in October, but the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict.
Defense attorney Jeff Jensen has filed a motion requesting a jury be selected outside Rock County because of extensive publicity in the case. McCrory said Tuesday she doesn’t think that will be possible because of COVID-19 precautions.
McCrory said a July trial likely will be the first Rock County trial since the courts stopped trials statewide because of the pandemic.
Court officials are now working on procedures to make trials and hearings as safe as possible. In the meantime, most hearings are being held with video conferencing with some participating via audio and sometimes telephone conferencing.
Assistant District Attorney Scott Dirks, who is trying the case with District Attorney David O’Leary, said he has serious concerns about being “guinea pigs” for the new jury-trial procedures.
“Honestly, I’m really concerned about appealable error being built into this whole process,” Dirks said. “I’d like to see another case go to trial and see how it works.”
McCrory said if everything went perfectly, a trial could be held in July, but “We all know things don’t go perfectly, and with all this easing of (COVID-19) restrictions, who knows what’s going to happen? My understanding is that downtown Beloit was packed with people this weekend. They weren’t practicing social distancing and weren’t wearing masks. So, we could have a huge influx of cases. We don’t know.”
Dirks responded: “I know the victims would like to have this resolved as quickly as possible. But as we sit here today, we don’t even know what Rock County’s plan is (for jury trials)."
Dirks went on to say that he has heard from judges that only one courtroom is big enough for socially-distanced jury trials, and that room will require physical modifications to the room, which have not been started.
“As much as I hate to say this, I would say the court should push this (trial) out to September,” Dirks said.
Several family members watched the hearing on the court’s YouTube channel.
Jensen noted court officials have not yet established rules for jury trials. He said until he sees the plan, he can’t evaluate whether those rules would compromise Collazo’s right to a fair trial.
McCrory moved the trial date to September, saying there are too many unknowns about safety procedures.
Another hearing in the case is set for June 12, when McCrory could rule on a motion by the prosecution that would, among other things, require the court to confiscate cellphones and other devices from a sequestered jury so that jurors would not be able to access outside information about the case.