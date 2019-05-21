JANESVILLE

The man charged in a Jan. 23 Janesville murder is still not competent to stand trial, but that could change.

Lucas E. Stuhr, 39, of Browntown is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of Clifford A. Grice, 41, of Janesville.

Rock County Judge Barbara McCrory on Feb. 20 ordered Stuhr to Mendota Mental Health Institute to be treated for major depressive disorder and cannabis use disorder.

McCrory ruled at that time that Stuhr was not competent to make rational decisions, understand court proceedings or help attorneys defend him.

Stuhr appeared in court Tuesday by telephone, when McCrory referred to a new medical report that said Stuhr was still not ready for court proceedings.

But a psychologist indicated Stuhr could become competent with more treatment, McCrory said.

McCrory said she would wait until the next report, which by law must be completed within three months, before setting a new hearing to discuss competence.

Stuhr is accused of firing several rounds into Grice as Grice sat in a car in Grice’s driveway.

Grice was sitting next to a woman with whom he had a relationship and who was Stuhr’s ex-girlfriend. Stuhr had repeatedly threatened to kill Grice, according to the criminal complaint.