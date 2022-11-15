01STOCK_GAVEL_2

JANESVILLE — A 19-year-old Janesville man pleaded not guilty Tuesday by reason of insanity in the stabbing last month of a 19-year-old Janesville woman who was an in-home caretaker for his father.

Asher Spitz was charged Nov. 8 in Rock County Circuit Court with intentional first-degree attempted homicide.

