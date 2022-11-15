JANESVILLE — A 19-year-old Janesville man pleaded not guilty Tuesday by reason of insanity in the stabbing last month of a 19-year-old Janesville woman who was an in-home caretaker for his father.
Asher Spitz was charged Nov. 8 in Rock County Circuit Court with intentional first-degree attempted homicide.
Janesville police said the woman was stabbed at least five times on Oct. 19 at a single-family ranch home at 1020 N. Osborne Ave., which online court records list as Spitz’s home address. She survived.
On Tuesday, the court accepted Spitz's insanity plea and ordered further mental evaluations. The evaluations are set to happen Jan. 6 and a status conference is scheduled in court for Jan. 20. Spitz remains in custody at the Rock County Jail.
The home at which the stabbing happened is in a quiet neighborhood on the northwest side of the city, a block from the Janesville Country Club.
According to a criminal complaint:
Spitz, his father and the victim, who was working as his father’s caretaker, were all at the house at the time of the stabbing. Around dinnertime on Oct. 19, the father heard the victim scream several times. He later told police that Spitz was yelling “I’m going to kill you.”
The victim told police that she had been making dinner when Spitz told her he “needed help with something in the basement,” later clarifying that he “was having trouble with laundry.”
Once in the basement, as she was examining a washing machine which he said had been making a loud noise,” Spitz allegedly approached the victim and said “I’m sorry you have to die.”
In a struggle that ensued, she told police that he stabbed her several times in the lower back and also in the chest, and she grabbed the knife blade, before she kicked him and he let go of her, and she was able to escape up the basement stairs.
As she was attempting to flee in a car down the driveway, she initially drove forward rather than in reverse, hitting the house, and the crashing noise alerted a neighbor. That neighbor found the victim backing out of the driveway, and then the car stopped in the middle of the street.
A second neighbor who arrived on the scene helped to treat the victim, including using a belt as a tourniquet after noticing a deep gash on her arm.
Detectives said the victim’s injuries included a lacerated liver, a damaged gallbladder that had to be removed, and other serious lacerations including to her arm, bowels, intestines and “a significant vein.”
Spitz later told police he had been in the basement playing video games when “he began hearing voices,” which “were telling him to kill someone.” About an hour after the voices began, they got louder, and said he should “kill or stab,” the victim.
The knife he allegedly used was from a kitchen drawer, with a 10-12-inch blade. Officers later recovered it from the bottom of the basement steps.
Spitz later told police he did not know how many times he stabbed her.
