MADISON
The Janesville man sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for soliciting and receiving sexual and degrading photos from dozens of minor girls sent and received more than 300,000 messages with the Facebook account he used to pose as a boy to correspond with his victims, according to the prosecutor in the case
Noah Eisele, 36, posed as a boy on Facebook and solicited sexually explicit photos from Facebook users he believed to be minors, Assistant U.S. Attorney Taylor Kraus wrote the court.
When he got a response, he would ask for and sometimes received humiliating and degrading poses and videos, Kraus said in court.
While Eisele was charged with producing child pornography involving five girls between April and November 2020, additional girls were identified but the total number he successfully targeted remains unknown, according to Kraus.
“Through the thousands of pages on Facebook and FBI records it’s impossible to identify every child harmed by this man,” Kraus told Peterson.
Called persistent and prolific in his scheme, Eisele sent or received 313,301 messages over the course of about a year, according to Kraus.
After Facebook flagged Eisele’s account for sharing child pornography with another user, Rock County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant and arrested him in March 2021.
At the time of his arrest, Eisele was listed as an Edgerton resident by Rock County authorities. Federal records alternatively have listed him as a resident of Janesville and Edgerton.
Eisele told Peterson that he wanted to be caught, which is why when arrested, he told deputies that he had contacted about 100 girls and 50 complied with his requests.
Kraus asked Peterson not to dispose of this case just as possessing child pornography as Rock County had. Eisele was originally charged with possession and offered a three-year sentence in exchange for his guilty plea.
“He manipulated children, posed as a 16-year-old, sought out minors and asked them to perform incredibly degrading things,” said Kraus, who called Eisele a sexual predator.
Eisele’s attorney called his client’s conduct “reprehensible” but asked for no more than a 15-year sentence saying he has no prior convictions, has undergone therapy since his arrest and has significant community support.
“The courtroom full of people speaks the impact he has on society,” Nathan Otis said.
Eisele read a lengthy statement in which he said he discovered pornography when he was 12 years old, and fueled by a high sex drive and an anxiety disorder, it became an outlet for stress.
His wife knew about his addiction and he attended men’s groups in an effort to deal with it. When his family grew by three boys, Eisele became a stay-at-home dad.
The COVID-19 pandemic isolated him from friends and church and pushed him into the darker recesses of pornography, including child pornography.
“I regressed to the old ways of dealing with stress,” he said.
He said he mixed reality with virtual reality and didn’t see the girls he victimized “as real people.”
Eisele pleaded guilty in March to one count of producing child pornography.
The sentence imposed must reflect the “very serious offense” Eisele committed, the number of victims and their acute vulnerability, Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson said.
Eisele’s victims were young—one was 11 years old—and looking for some connection that they didn’t have in their lives. They turned to the internet expecting to converse with someone their own age, the judge said.
Instead, Eisele manipulated them to perform acts for his own gratification, Peterson said.
Eisele is a good prospect for rehabilitation with many pro-social relationships and resources, Peterson said. However, imposing 15 years on supervised release was needed to protect the community from someone who knew he had an addiction but couldn’t control it.
“It concerns me that you have a continuing problem,” Peterson said.
Peterson expected Eisele’s charges in Rock County will be dismissed as a result of his federal sentence.