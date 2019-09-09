ELKHORN

A Janesville man who in February taunted police with a Facebook comment as they looked for him now faces child sexual assault charges in a seemingly unrelated incident in Walworth County in 2017.

Kody W. Finfrock, now 20 but 18 years old at the time of the alleged rape, was charged Friday with sexual assault of a child younger than 16, child enticement and attempted sexual assault in the town of Sugar Creek.

A Walworth County sheriff’s deputy watched an interview Feb. 6 of a teenage girl who said in the early morning hours of Dec. 24, 2017, Finfrock dragged her into a bathroom and raped her, according to the criminal complaint. The girl was at the home for a house party.

The girl said Finfrock threatened to hurt her if she told anyone, the complaint states.

Two days later, the girl was at the home again. While she was taking a shower, Finfrock came into the bathroom and locked the door, according to the complaint.

He attempted to assault her, but other people apparently heard what was happening, forced their way into the bathroom and punched Finfrock in the face, the complaint states.

Finfrock, of 2017 Joliet St., gained attention in February after news media wrote about him commenting on the city of Janesville’s “Wanted Wednesday” Facebook post on Feb. 13.

“Hahaha catch me if yuh can,” he commented on the city’s post that asks for the public’s help finding people with outstanding warrants.

Finfrock turned himself in about 10 days later.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of party to theft, and a Rock County judge sentenced him June 26 to two years of prison and two years of extended supervision, court records show.

Finfrock is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Walworth County at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 1. He was supposed to appear for a hearing Thursday, but he was “refusing to participate” in his video appearance, according to online court records.