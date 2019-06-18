JANESVILLE

A man who drove a van into a group of people near a Janesville McDonald’s restaurant on March 30 was sentenced to two years in prison Tuesday in Rock County Court.

Tiarie J. McAllister, 35, of 406 S Jackson St. No. 406, Janesville, was in a group of people who were arguing. He later got into a van, drove over a curb and hit three people standing on a sidewalk.

He ran over a woman and bumped two others, according to the criminal complaint.

A bystander then reached into the van and struggled with McAllister. The van was shifted into reverse, and it hit a building, according to the complaint.

The woman suffered no broken bones, and her injuries were relatively minor aside from a puncture wound, according to the complaint.

As part of a plea agreement, McAllister pleaded guilty to reduced charges, with first-degree recklessly endangering safety reduced to second-degree, and to driving while intoxicated causing injury.

Dismissed and read in to the record were two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and driving with a prohibited alcohol concentration causing injury.

Judge Karl Hanson also sentenced McAllister to three years of extended supervision.

McAllister also will have his license revoked for two years and must have an ignition-interlock device installed in any car he drives for two years after he gets his license back, Hanson ruled.

Assistant District Attorney Mary Bricco said McAllister’s blood-alcohol level was found to be 0.17 after the incident.

Bricco said McAllister has a long criminal history, including several domestic-violence convictions that appear tied to alcohol use.

This will be McAllister’s first time in prison, and “hopefully that will deter him from continuing to consume alcohol once he is released from the prison system,” Bricco said.

Defense attorney Shanna Knueppel said McAllister fears prison but knows that’s where he must go and get treatment.

McAllister apologized and said he is glad no one was seriously injured.

Hanson told McAllister he is at a crossroads and must decide how the rest of his life will go.

“If alcohol is going to be involved in any aspect of your life from this point on, I fear you will come back here, sir,” Hanson said. “I fear you will come back here facing more felony charges, and I fear you will come back here facing charges for injuring or killing someone.”

Hanson made McAllister eligible for prison rehabilitation programs that could earn him an earlier release but also could help him start down the road to an alcohol-free future.