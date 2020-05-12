JANESVILLE
A rural Janesville man arrested on suspicion of intoxicated driving on Monday and again on Tuesday was arrested on the same charge last week, police said.
He also has three intoxicated-driving convictions on his record, so if convicted on the new charges, he would be facing prison for his sixth offense, said Janesville police Lt. Todd Kleisner.
Police indicated the cause of intoxication in at least one of the cases was heroin, not alcohol.
Police responded at 11:35 p.m. Monday to 2922 N. Pontiac Drive for a report of an unconscious person in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, according to a news release.
Robert E. Luek, 42, of 6714 W. Highway 11, was in the vehicle and showed signs of impairment from narcotics, according to the release.
Then at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, an off-duty Janesville police officer reported a black Ford Focus with no license plates traveling in both lanes on Centerway at North Parker Drive, according to a second news release.
Police stopped Luek on Milton Avenue at Blaine Avenue, and "when officers made contact with the driver, he could barely keep his eyes open and admitted to using heroin on the south side of Janesville prior to the stop," the release states.
Kleisner said last week's arrest was in Beloit.
Luek is being held at the Rock County Jail pending an initial court appearance.
The maximum prison sentence for a sixth intoxicated-driving offense is 10 years.