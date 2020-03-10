JANESVILLE
A Janesville man was arrested Tuesday morning on an 11th OWI charge, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Deputies responded at 5:58 a.m. Tuesday to a disturbance between a male and female at 6219 S. Highway 51, Lot 249. The male left in a blue Buick before deputies arrived, according to the release.
The driver, Peter Hansen Smith, 64, of Janesville, later was seen in the area. A deputy made contact with Smith and questioned him about the disturbance, according to the release.
Smith, who showed signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking before driving. He complied to a field sobriety test and was arrested on a felony charge of 11th-offense OWI.
Smith was being held at the Rock County Jail pending his initial court appearance.