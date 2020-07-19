JANESVILLE
A Janesville man was arrested early Sunday on a sixth OWI charge, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.
Police responded to 2204 Bond Place at 11:57 p.m. Saturday for a traffic crash in which a driver hit two unoccupied parked vehicles.
The driver, Andrew J. Stacy, 41, exited his vehicle and ran from the scene, according to witnesses. Officers located Stacy, who failed field sobriety tests and was arrested on a felony charge of sixth-offense OWI.
Stacy was transported and held at the Rock County Jail.