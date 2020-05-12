JANESVILLE
A Janesville man was arrested on suspicion of fourth-offense intoxicated driving late Monday night, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.
Police responded at 11:35 p.m. Monday to 2922 N. Pontiac Drive for a report of an unconscious person in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, according to the release.
Robert E. Luek, 42, of 6714 W. Highway 11, was found in the vehicle and showed signs of impairment from narcotics. Officers had Luek perform a field sobriety test, which he failed, according to the release.