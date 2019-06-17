JANESVILLE

Police arrested a Janesville man who was sitting in his car Sunday on suspicion of his fourth intoxicated driving incident.

Officers responded at 11:35 p.m. Sunday to a business in the 3300 block of Milton Avenue, where they found Aaron T. Thompson, 32, sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot, according to a news release.

Thompson appeared impaired through drug use, and officers saw evidence of drugs inside the vehicle, according to the release.

Police performed a field sobriety test to confirm Thompson’s impairment. Results from a blood test are pending, according to the release.

Thompson was arrested on a charge of fourth-offense intoxicated driving and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is currently being held at the Rock County Jail.