JANESVILLE

Police arrested a Janesville man in a Kwik Trip parking lot suspected of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

Officers responded at 11:35 p.m. Sunday to Kwik Trip at 3359 Milton Ave.

Aaron T. Thompson, 32, of Janesville, was found sitting his a vehicle in the parking lot, according to the release.

Thompson seemed impaired through drug use and officers saw evidence of drugs inside the vehicle. Police performed a field sobriety test to confirm Thompson’s impairment. Results from a blood test are pending, according to the release.

Thompson was arrested for suspected fourth offense operating while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is currently being held at Rock County Jail.