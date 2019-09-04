JANESVILLE

Police arrested a Janesville man early Wednesday morning on suspicion of fifth-offense operating while intoxicated, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

Officers stopped Kelly O. Hill, 53, at 12:48 a.m. Wednesday near Garfield Avenue and Centerway knowing he had a revoked license, according to the release.

When police approached the vehicle, they could smell intoxicants. Officers administered a field sobriety test and confirmed Hill was intoxicated, according to the release.

Hill also submitted to blood alcohol testing, and results are pending.

Hill was arrested on suspicion of fifth-offense operating while intoxicated, operating after revocation, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation.

He was being held at Rock County Jail.