JANESVILLE

A Janesville man was arrested for suspected burglary at the Blackhawk Golf Course early Monday morning, according to a police department news release.

Officers responded to an alarm at 2:51 a.m. at the golf course, 2100 Palmer Drive. The suspect was inside the pro-shop when officers arrived, according to the release.

DJ Weberg, 23, of Janesville attempted to flee the scene but was immediately apprehended. He faces charges for suspected burglary and criminal damage to property, according to the news release.

Weberg is currently being held at Rock County Jail.