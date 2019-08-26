STOUGHTON

A Janesville man was arrested on suspicion of a fourth OWI late Sunday night, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

Police pulled over Jeffery Robinson, 51, Janesville, for lane deviation as he traveled on southbound Interstate 90/30 near Highway B, the release said.

Officers could smell the odor of intoxicants and conducted a field sobriety test, according to the release.

Robinson was arrested on suspicion of fourth offense operating while intoxicated.

He is currently being held at Dane County Jail.