JANESVILLE
Janesville police are investigating the stabbing of a Janesville man early Tuesday morning, police Lt. Charles Aagaard said.
Officers responded to a call about a stabbing around 12:41 a.m. They reported to the emergency room at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, where the man received treatment for a non-life-threatening wound to the abdomen.
Police have no suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse