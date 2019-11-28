JANESVILLE

A Janesville man has been arrested after a shooting early Thursday morning.

Gage L. Holmes, 26, of 830 Harding St., No. 4, Janesville was arrested on charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide just hours after the shooting took place, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.

Police were dispatched at 6:33 a.m. Thursday for reported gunshots in the 1700 block of South Willard Street, Janesville. Witnesses told police that a man had been shot and was possibly on the way to the hospital. The suspect was no longer in the area.

An acquaintance of the victim took him to SSM Heath St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville, where he was treated and released for a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim was able to tell police who the shooter was, the news release said.

Holmes voluntarily met with officers Thursday morning. He is being held at the Rock County Jail pending his initial court appearance.

This story may be updated. An earlier version of this story misstated the charge against Holmes.