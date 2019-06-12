ELKHORN

A Janesville man was sentenced Wednesday to jail and eight years of probation after pleading guilty to drug charges in a Walworth County case where police used information from a wiretap, court records show.

Cristian F. Rodriguez, 28, of 3505 Randolph Road, will serve one year in the Walworth County Jail with work-release privileges, according to online court records. He also must pay a $5,000 fine and court costs.

Judge Phillip Koss imposed and stayed a prison sentence, meaning Rodriguez would go directly to prison if he gets in trouble on probation.

He pleaded guilty April 3 to two counts of party to delivering more than 40 grams of cocaine.

Rodriguez is not allowed to contact a few people, including Christian Montano, who has several pending drug charges from the same case. He has pleaded not guilty.

Sheriff’s deputies and federal Drug Enforcement Administration agents said Rodriguez supplied multiple ounces of cocaine to Montano, according to the complaint. The cocaine later was sold to an informant.

Montano, 27, formerly of Delavan and now of Sharon, was scheduled to have a status conference Wednesday.

Another condition of Rodriguez’s probation is to brief police about his case.