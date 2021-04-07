JANESVILLE
A Janesville man with a background in foster care and the military was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for a shooting death outside a house party in January 2020.
Corvasie S. Weaver, 25, of 613 W. Racine St., pleaded guilty Jan. 26 to a reduced homicide charge—second-degree reckless homicide—as part of a plea agreement.
Judge John Wood also ordered Weaver, who has just over a year in sentence credit for his time in the Rock County Jail, to serve 10 years of extended supervision after his release from prison.
The case came after the death of James C. Chestnut III, 40, on Jan. 5, 2020, at Weaver’s home address after Weaver and Chestnut appeared to have gotten into an argument, authorities have said.
That argument reportedly started over an argument about the gathering running out of alcohol, but lawyers Wednesday also pointed to other factors at play.
Assistant District Attorney Mary Bricco argued that Weaver had a violent history and failed to adequately take responsibility for his actions, both in other cases and in this one.
Defense attorneys Jason Sanders and Ryan O’Hara conceded that Weaver was wrong to shoot and kill Chestnut, but they said the history between the two was important context to consider. They also pointed to Weaver’s history of serving in the military and his difficult upbringing through foster care.
Weaver apologized for his actions, saying he wished he could take it all back.
He said he was wrong, “plain and simple.”
He asked the victim’s family to forgive him, even if it took time for them to reach that point.
