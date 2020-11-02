JANESVILLE
A Janesville man was arrested on a charge of sixth offense OWI Sunday night after rear-ending a semi-truck, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.
Officers responded at 7:50 p.m. to a report of a traffic accident on Humes Road and North Wright Road.
A resident called police reporting a swerving vehicle on Humes Road traveling towards North Wright Road. As the vehicle approached North Wright Road, it struck the back of a semi, according to the release.
The driver, Joseph C. Jansen, 60, of Janesville, showed signs of impairment when officers arrived. Police administered a field sobriety test, which Jansen failed, according to the release.
Jansen was arrested on a charge of sixth offense OWI and cited for automobile following too closely. Results of a blood test are pending.
Jansen is currently being held at Rock County Jail.