JANESVILLE

A former Janesville man pleaded guilty Thursday in Rock County Court to reduced charges in a December speeding incident that endangered pedestrians at Rotary Botanical Gardens' Holiday Light Show.

Mark A. Hall Jr., 27, whose address now is the Racine Correctional Institution in Sturtevant, faces up to 28 years in prison and fines of up to $50,000 after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety as a repeater.

Under a plea agreement, charges of fleeing an officer and possession of marijuana were dismissed.

Police said Hall drove around a barricade at the Holiday Light Show on Dec. 23, 2018, and was stopped by a Janesville police officer, who smelled marijuana in his car, according to the criminal complaint.

The officer told Hall to pull over, but Hall sped away, weaving through pedestrians and traffic at a high rate of speed, according to the complaint.

A Janesville Police Department Explorer Scout said the car nearly hit him, and he pulled two others away from the road to prevent them from being hit, according to the complaint.

Other Explorer Scouts who were on the scene estimated Hall's car was traveling 50 to 70 mph in the 15-mph zone, according to the complaint.

Hall is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. Nov. 20.