BELOIT

A Janesville man was arrested Sunday evening on a charge of fourth-offense OWI, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies responded at 6:10 p.m. to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Smith Road near County J in the town of Turtle.

Paul L. Nardini, 70, of Janesville, was found parked in the middle of the road and slurring his words. Deputies determined Nardini had hit a bridge support with his vehicle before parking in the road, according to the release.

Nardini refused to perform a field sobriety test, but a blood sample was collected. Results from the sample are pending, according to the release.