BELOIT

A Janesville man was arrested Sunday evening on a charge of suspected fourth offense OWI, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies responded at 6:10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, to a report of a suspicious vehicle on South Smith Road by East County J in Turtle Township.

Paul L. Nardini, 70, of Janesville, was found parked in the middle of the road and slurring his words. Deputies determined Nardini had hit a bridge support with his vehicle before parking in the road, according to the release.

Nardini refused to perform a field sobriety test, but a blood sample was collected. Results from the sample are pending, according to the release.

He was arrested for suspected fourth offense operating while intoxicated, Nardini is currently being held at Rock County Jail.