JANESVILLE

A Janesville man mishandled a firearm and shot a young woman Sunday afternoon, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies responded to a call at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday regarding a gunshot wound at 4011 S. County G.

After investigations, deputies discovered Kolton R. Downing, 22, of Janesville, was visiting the residence when he carelessly handled a firearm causing a round to discharge, according to the release.

The bullet struck a 19-year old woman in the lower abdomen. The victim was transported to a hospital where she is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries, according to the news release.

Downing was arrested on charges of possession of handgun or armor piercing round during crime, causing injury by negligent operation of a dangerous weapon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.