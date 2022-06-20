A Janesville man was arrested for what would be his fourth operating while impaired charge after striking a traffic sign and two parked cars.
Police performed life-saving measures on the man, who was hospitalized before being later arrested.
The Gazette is choosing to not identify the man since charges have not been formally filed in Rock County Circuit Court as of noon Monday, June 20.
Just after 11:30 p.m. Friday, June 17, Janesville police arrived at the Kwik Trip on the 200 block of East Memorial Avenue based on a call that a driver appeared to be under the influence, a news release from the department stated. The man drove away from the gas station, going south on Harding Street before turning onto Walker Street where he allegedly hit a sign and two parked cars.
Officers started life-saving measures on the man, who was later transported to Mercy Hospital, the release states. No other injuries were reported.
The man was later arrested for operating while intoxicated, fourth offense, a felony. The charge could turn into a fifth offense, as he has an open operating while intoxicated, fourth offense, case open in Rock County court from December 2021 that is scheduled for a jury trial.
