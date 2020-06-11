JANESVILLE
One of two brothers accused of driving an ATV on Milton Avenue away from a sheriff’s deputy in November was sentenced Thursday to two years of probation on reduced charges.
Ethan M. Perry, 22, of 1905 Conway Drive, Janesville, pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct and resisting an officer, both misdemeanors. A no contest plea meant Judge Karl Hanson found Perry guilty of the charges.
Assistant District Attorney Mark Jahnke agreed to drop a felony fleeing-an-officer charge.
Perry will be eligible for expungement if he successfully completes his probation, Hanson ruled Thursday.
At about 9:38 p.m. Nov. 29, a Rock County sheriff’s deputy saw an ATV driving north on Milton Avenue near Highway 14, according to the criminal complaint. That ATV was driven by Darren T. Nicely, 17, of 2035 E. Schuster Drive, Beloit, whose criminal case is ongoing.
Later that night, the deputy responded to another report of an ATV in the area and pursued that driver, who was Perry, according to the complaint.
The ATV traveled east on Pontiac Drive and crashed into a light pole on North Sumac Drive near Kiwanis Park, the complaint states. Perry fled on foot but was later caught.
Jahnke, the prosecutor, said it is a positive sign that Perry is studying welding at Blackhawk Technical College.
“Expungement is appropriate,” Jahnke said. “Hopefully he can earn his way to that point and put this behind him.”
Defense attorney Richard McCue said the charges are Perry’s first criminal convictions. Perry works full time and was a “champion swimmer” at Parker High School, his lawyer said.
Perry apologized for his conduct, calling it a “dumb decision.”
“I’m trying to do my best to own up to my mistakes and fix them,” he said. “I want to make sure that the future ahead for myself is a bright one.”