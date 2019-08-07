JANESVILLE

A Janesville man accused of bloody assaults on three people in April 2018 was ruled not competent to stand trial Wednesday in Rock County Court.

Dennis J. McNeal, 58, of 1807 S. Osborne Ave., is charged with first-degree reckless injury, two counts of aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He is accused of shooting his girlfriend, Laurie Ruosch, six to 10 times and seriously injuring Laurie’s daughter, Brenda Ruosch, and Laurie’s brother, Steven Ruosch.

Judge Barbara McCrory ordered McNeal be held at a state mental-health institution where he can be treated.

The ruling came after a therapist evaluated McNeal and found mental health problems and cognitive deficits, said his attorney, Josh Klaff.

McCrory said the therapist’s report indicates McNeal is unable to assist in his defense in court.

The therapist indicated that with medical treatment and education, McNeal could be restored to competency, McCrory said.

The judge set a status conference for Oct. 9.