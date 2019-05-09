JANESVILLE

A Janesville man was arrested after being found in a vehicle wearing only his underwear, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.

At 12:30 a.m. Thursday, a deputy spotted a disabled vehicle on the north side of Highway 11 near South Kessler Road.

The occupant of the vehicle, David Dutcher, 41, of Janesville, was only in his underwear and showed erratic behavior. Dutcher told the deputy he did not know where he was or how he got there but admitted to smoking crack cocaine, according to the release.

The deputy then attempted a field sobriety test. Dutcher refused to perform the test and was arrested on suspicion of operating with a restricted controlled substance and a seventh offense OWI.

Dutcher was taken to the Rock County Jail and submitted to a blood test. Results from the blood test are pending.

Dutcher is currently being held at the jail.