JANESVILLE
A Janesville man charged with his fourth intoxicated-driving offense admitted drinking shots before driving, according to a criminal complaint filed Feb. 15 in Rock County Court.
Janesville police say Andeis R. Dixon, 54, of 7 N. Academy St., No. 9, Janesville, drove while intoxicated at about 6:09 p.m. Feb. 12 on West Centerway after running a stop sign.
The complaint states that Dixon struggled to keep his balance. He told police he had a “couple of cocktails,” and when asked again, he said he had “six shots.”
Dixon has previous intoxicated-driving convictions from 1993 and 2018 twice, according to the complaint.