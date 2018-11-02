ELKHORN
A Janesville man was charged with sixth-offense intoxicated driving after police stopped his car in the village of East Troy last month, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court.
Police said Dean M. Miller, 54, of 418 W. Delavan Drive drove while intoxicated at about 9:24 p.m. Oct. 13 at 2526 Main St. in East Troy, according to the complaint filed Oct. 16.
Miller admitted drinking beer, the complaint states. Results from a blood test are pending.
Miller has previous OWI convictions in 1993, 1994, 1995, 1997 and 1998, the complaint states.
