JANESVILLE
A Janesville man was arrested on a suspected seventh intoxicated-driving charge after a traffic accident early Sunday morning, Janesville police said.
David R. Green, 50, of 4544 W. Highway 14 No. 6, was arrested on charges of seventh-offense intoxicated driving, resisting an officer and a probation violation after officers responded at 4:11 a.m. Sunday to a report of a crash near North Washington Street and Mole Avenue, according to a police news release.
Green had been driving north on North Washington Street when he drove into two parked cars and an Alliant Energy power pole, according to the release.
Green, who was not injured, displayed signs of impairment and failed a field sobriety test, according to the release.
He is currently being held at the Rock County Jail.