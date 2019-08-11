JANESVILLE

A Janesville man was arrested on fourth-offense drunken driving charges after police officers stopped him for several traffic violations.

At 8:01 p.m. Saturday, Janesville Police stopped a driver near East Milwaukee Street and Richards Court, according to a police department news release.

The driver, Jonathan Colson, 26, of 435 S. Jackson St., Janesville, told police that he had consumed seven beers before driving. He refused to perform the standardized field sobriety testing, the news release states.

Colson faces charges of fourth-offense operating while intoxicated and operating with a revoked driving status.

He was transported to the Rock County Jail where he is awaiting his initial court appearance.