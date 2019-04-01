JANESVILLE
A Janesville man was charged with fourth-offense intoxicated driving Monday in Rock County Court after police stopped him early Sunday morning.
A Janesville police officer stopped Keylynn S. Hughes, 33, of 2506 Conde St., after seeing him driving with a broken mirror and without a license plate shortly before 1 a.m. on South Jackson Street, according to the criminal complaint.
Hughes had one previous intoxicated-driving conviction in 2014 and two in 2015, according to the complaint.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse