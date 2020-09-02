JANESVILLE
A Janesville man faces a charge of fourth-offense intoxicated driving after his arrest Friday, Aug. 28.
Tracy E. Strain, 57, of 1811 Mitchell St., was arrested at his residence after police received a report of a pickup truck that was swerving in traffic as it towed a boat trailer, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court on Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Police reported confiscating a small amount of marijuana and a smoking pipe from Strain, according to the complaint.
Strain’s previous intoxicated driving arrests were in 2005, 2008 and 2014.