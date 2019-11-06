JANESVILLE

A Janesville man was charged with fourth-offense intoxicated driving after a vehicle he was driving ended up in a ditch.

Joel C. Muenchow, 53, of 538 Thomas St., was not injured in the Oct. 2 accident at the intersection of Highway 51 and Knilans Road, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court on Wednesday.

Muenchow blew a 0.273 on a preliminary breath test, more than three times the legal limit, according to the complaint.

Muenchow’s previous intoxicated-driving convictions were in 2012, 2015 and in June of this year, according to the complaint.