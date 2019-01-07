TOWN OF FULTON
A Janesville man was charged Monday in Rock County Court with fourth-offense intoxicated driving.
Jeremiah M. Calkins, 42, of 3238 Westminster Road, Janesville, was stopped after a state trooper’s radar registered Calkins’ vehicle at 96 mph at 9:11 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 90/39 near Mile Marker 163, according to the criminal complaint.
The trooper also cited him for speeding and driving after license revocation.
Calkins was ordered not to drink or drive while his case is pending, according to online court records.
