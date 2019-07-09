ELKHORN

A Janesville man charged with fourth-offense intoxicated driving admitted he drank at a Whitewater bar before driving, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday.

Whitewater police say Kevin M. Walsh, 49, of 4051 Boulder Drive, drove while intoxicated at about 12:36 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Fremont Street, according to the complaint filed in Walworth County Court.

Walsh told police he didn’t have a valid driver’s license, the complaint states. He is also charged with operating while revoked as a third offense and violating a court order to have an ignition interlock device.

Results from a blood test are pending.

Walsh’s previous OWI convictions occurred in 2007 and in 2014 twice, the complaint states.