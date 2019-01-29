JANESVILLE

A Janesville man was charged with fourth-offense intoxicated driving in Rock County Court after an arrest in the town of Beloit.

Town of Beloit police arrested Dustin L. Kirichkow, 35, of 2418 Holiday Drive, the night of Jan. 22 in the 800 block of Burton Street, according to the criminal complaint.

Janesville police had alerted town police to stop Kirichkow after a domestic disturbance in Janesville earlier that night, according to the complaint.

Kirichkow also was charged with disorderly conduct/domestic abuse.

His previous intoxicated-driving convictions were in 2007, 2014 and 2016, according to the complaint.