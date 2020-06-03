JANESVILLE
A Janesville man charged with fourth-offense intoxicated driving had a blood-alcohol level that was more than three times the legal limit, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday.
Janesville police say Sean P. Brace, 41, of 4920 E. Rotamer Road, drove while intoxicated before they found him at about 10:37 p.m. May 29 at a gas station on Milton Avenue. He had parked in a handicapped parking spot and had no license plates, according to the complaint.
Brace then backed up and struck another vehicle at a gas pump, according to the complaint.
Brace admitted to drinking a couple of beers. A blood test given later revealed he had a 0.25 blood-alcohol concentration.
He has previous OWI convictions in 1995, 2000 and 2002, the complaint states.