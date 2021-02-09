JANESVILLE
A Janesville man charged with his fourth intoxicated-driving offense admitted being drunk when a state trooper found him at a rest area along Interstate 90/39 in Rock County, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday.
The state trooper reported that John P. Davies, 43, of 600 S. Fremont St., Janesville, drove while intoxicated shortly before 1 a.m. Feb. 6 to the rest area in the town of Milton.
Davies told the trooper, “I already know I am drunk,” according to the complaint. He also said he smoked marijuana about two hours earlier.
He was also charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Police were initially called to check on Davies’ well-being.
His previous intoxicated driving violations were in 2019, 2002 and 1996, the complaint states.