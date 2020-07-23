JANESVILLE
A Janesville man seen drinking alcohol in a car was arrested on his suspected fifth intoxicated-driving charge Wednesday night, Rock County sheriff’s officials said.
Deputies responded at 11:52 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a person drinking beer while parked outside a gas station on West Highway 14, according to a sheriff's office news release.
Deputies said the driver, Charles E. Young, 62, showed signs of intoxication and admitted drinking, according to the release.
He agreed to take field sobriety tests and later was arrested on charges of felony fifth-offense operating while intoxicated, operating after revocation, open intoxicants in a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the release.
Young is being held at the Rock County Jail.