JANESVILLE

A Janesville man was charged with fifth-offense intoxicated driving this week after being arrested Friday in the town of Beloit.

Jacob J. Purnell, 28, of 1210 Kellogg Ave. No. 4, Janesville, was also charged with driving while revoked.

The arrest came after a Ford Escape went off the road at 11:54 a.m. Friday on Afton Road near Creekview Parkway, according to the criminal complaint.

Three people were in the car, and materials used to cook and inject heroin were found in and near the car, according to the complaint.

Purnell’s previous intoxicated-driving convictions were in 2011, 2014, 2015 and 2016, according to the complaint.

Purnell was held on a $750 cash bond after his initial appearance in Rock County Court on Monday. He was ordered not to drink or drive or contact the two others who were in the SUV while his case is pending.