A man who shot into the air as Janesville police chased him July 5 has pleaded guilty in federal court to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Antonio D. Sims, 39, of 255 S. Jackson St. No. 4, Janesville, faces a maximum 10 years in prison, three years of supervision and a $250,000 fine.

A plea agreement states that if the judge finds Sims to be an “armed career criminal,” the minimum sentence would include a minimum 15 years in prison.

The plea agreement gives Sims the maximum sentence reduction because he accepted responsibility.

It’s not clear what the reduction would mean. U.S. Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Myra Longfield said the probation office determines the sentencing range based on the defendant’s criminal history, but that information is not disclosed to the public.

In any case, the judge does not have to follow the recommendation.

Sims was charged in Rock County with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, felon in possession of a firearm, resisting and disorderly conduct. Those charges were dismissed after the federal charge was filed.

Janesville police said an officer chasing Sims came perilously close to shooting him after he shot into the air three times as officers chased him on foot. Police had stopped Sims as a suspect in a disturbance earlier that night in 500 block of South Academy Street.

Sims eluded police and fled to Texas, where U.S. marshals arrested him several days later.

A pre-sentence report was ordered. Sentencing is set for Jan. 9 at U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin in Madison.